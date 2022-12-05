Mass marriages solemnised in Phagwara

Phagwara, December 4
Sarb Naujwan Sabha and Sarb Naujwan Welfare Society with the co-operation of Chardi Kala Sikh Organisation UK at its 32th annual function organised mass marriages of six couples at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Model Town, Phagwara on Sunday.
Keeping political differences aside, Union Minister of State Som Parkash, National Commission for SC Commission chairman Vijay Sampla, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, AAP district president Lalit Saklani attended and blessed the newly wedded couples.
Sabha chairman Sukhwinder Singh said necessary household items were given to the couples in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Moga Jyoti Bala Mattu, former Union Minister Santosh Chaudhary, Lokpal Powercom Sanjeev Kumar, XEN PSPCL Hardeep Kumar, Deputy Chief Engineer Pawan Kumar Beesla, ACP Babandeep Singh and Anita Som Parkash.
The Sabha also provided cycles to ten poor students on the occasion.
