Mass media wing spreads awareness on tobacco-free youth campaign

The Mass Media Wing of the Health Department organised an awareness programme for labourers near Government Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road, Nawanshahr. The session was conducted by Deputy Mass Education and Information Officer Tarsem Lal, who educated the workers about various health initiatives and the ongoing tobacco-free youth campaign.

During the session, Tarsem Lal highlighted the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and urged youth and labourers to stay informed about the risks associated with tobacco use in order to maintain good health. He also provided detailed information on several key health programmes, including the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, Punjab State AIDS Control Programme, and the Chief Minister Punjab Cancer Relief Fund, etc.

