Massive fire breaks out at Central Jail in Kapurthala

A massive fire broke out at the Central Jail in Kapurthala late on Saturday evening.

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According to preliminary reports, several fire-fighting teams were deployed to the spot.

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The reports said a major fire was reported in certain barracks of the jail, following which the entire jail administration rushed to the site to assess the situation.

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There is no official confirmation yet on whether the fire was caused by inmates or due to any other reason.

As per the reports, a fire tender reached the jail around 9.50 pm, and fire-fighting teams are engaged in efforts to bring the blaze under control.

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Senior police and jail officials remained unavailable for comment despite repeated calls.