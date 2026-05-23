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Home / Jalandhar / Massive fire breaks out at Central Jail in Kapurthala

Massive fire breaks out at Central Jail in Kapurthala

No official confirmation yet on whether the fire was caused by inmates or due to any other reason

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:27 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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A massive fire broke out at the Central Jail in Kapurthala late on Saturday evening.

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According to preliminary reports, several fire-fighting teams were deployed to the spot.

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The reports said a major fire was reported in certain barracks of the jail, following which the entire jail administration rushed to the site to assess the situation.

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There is no official confirmation yet on whether the fire was caused by inmates or due to any other reason.

As per the reports, a fire tender reached the jail around 9.50 pm, and fire-fighting teams are engaged in efforts to bring the blaze under control.

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Senior police and jail officials remained unavailable for comment despite repeated calls.

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