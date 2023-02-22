Massive search op held across Jalandhar dist

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 21

Following the directions of the Director General of Punjab, a cordon and search operation was carried out in the city under the supervision of ADGP RK Jaiswal and Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and other senior police officials.

DCPs, ADCPs and ACP-Rank officers along with eight station house officers and 143 police personnel conducted a detailed search in the areas at Rama Mandi, Qazi Mandi, Santoshi Nagar, Bheem Nagar, Dhankia Mohalla and among other places.

The areas where the search operation was conducted were cordoned off with over 100 police personnel deployed at checkposts and patrolling duties. The intensive search operation, which lasted for nearly three to four hours, resulted in the registration of 19 FIRs and the arrest of 20 persons. The police also recovered 205-gm heroin, 61-gm intoxicating powder and 100 intoxicant tablets from the possession of those arrested.

Cops conduct raids at the houses of suspects in the Qazi Mandi area of Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune photo

The police officials said the search operation was conducted in selected areas based on specific intelligence and information. They said such search operations would be carried out from time to time to strengthen the fight against drugs, besides eliminating gangster culture and maintaining law and order in the city. In Nawanshahr, the police claimed to have arrested seven accused and filed cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

As many as 316 police personnel were deployed for the special operation. Various teams were constituted by the police under the operation. The teams raided the houses of drug peddlers and also questioned suspicious persons. During the raid, the police recovered 50 intoxicating capsules, five injections, 18-g heroin in two different cases, a total of 4-kg poppy husk and 12 bottles of liquor.