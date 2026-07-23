Masters of the game: 5 Punjab players picked for 55+ International hockey tournament

Five hockey players from Punjab have been selected to participate in the World Masters Hockey World Cup-2026, which will be held in the Netherlands and Belgium in the 55+ age category from July 22 to August 16.

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The tournament is being organised by World Masters Hockey (WMH), a body recognised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). The championship brings together hockey players from around the world aged 35 to 80 years, who compete in different age categories while representing their respective countries and international hockey clubs.

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The Punjab players selected for the tournament are Dr Hardeep Singh Shahi, Kamaljit Shahi, and Rupinder Singh Gill from Samrala, as well as Avtar Singh and Narinder Singh from Jalandhar. All five players have been selected by the Alliance International Hockey Club to compete in the 55+ age category.

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Dr Hardeep Singh Shahi and Kamaljit Shahi were members of the gold medal-winning teams at the Pan Pacific Masters Games held in Gold Coast, Australia, in the 50+ age category in 2022.

They also represented the team in the Pan Pacific Masters Games-2024, and participated in the European Championship in England in 2025.

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Rupinder Singh Gill, Avtar Singh, and Narinder Singh represented Punjab in the 40+ age category at the National Masters Hockey Championship organised by Hockey India in Chennai in 2025.