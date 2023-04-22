Masters table tennis tourney from April 24

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 21

The 29th National Masters Table Tennis Championships is going to be held at PAP headquarters in Jalandhar. The event will be organised from 24 to April 30.

April 23 has been declared as ‘World Table Tennis Day’ by International Table Tennis Federation. Sukhdev Singh, Chairman, AGI Sports Institute of India, will be the chief guest for the evening. Jaskaran Singh, the famous singer will perform live music and entertain the participating players and audience.

For the championship, more than 800 entries have been confirmed. Team championship and individual events will be played for the age group above 40 and below 80 years.