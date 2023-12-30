Mathematics Day celebrated

Jalandhar: The S Ramanujan Society of Mathematics, PCM SD College for Women, celebrated National Mathematics Day to pay homage to S Ramanujan, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Students made models on topics like trigonometry, functions, conic section, plane and probability. Principal Pooja Prashar felicitated students and appreciated their efforts for organising the activity.

Sitar player felicitated

Atima Sharma Dwivedi, principal of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, felicitated Rupali for securing the second position in the sitar playing competition during the Shri Harvallabh Sangeet Sammelan. Rupali, a student of MA Music (Instrumental) semester one, achieved this position in the senior category, bringing pride to the institution. Rupali secured the third position in the same music festival in the junior category in 2018.

Expert talk on ‘My Life, My Story’

DAV College, under the auspices of the Alumni Association, and the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), organised an expert talk titled ‘My Life, My Story’ featuring Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal in Gyan Udyan, Physics Seminar Hall. Principal Rajesh Kumar, senior vice-principal Salil Kumar Uppal, vice-principal Archana Oberoi, prof Isha Sehgal, dean alumni, Dr Dinesh Arora, dean IQAC and Dr Rajeev Puri, convener IIC, extended a floral welcome to Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, the keynote speaker of the programme. Principal Rajesh Kumar lauded Dhaliwal for his efforts in social service.

Veer Bal Diwas commemorated

The management of Eklavya School commemorated Veer Bal Diwas at its premises. The objective of this day is to make the students understand about the importance of sacrifices given by the family of Guru Gobind Singh, especially his four sons (Sahibzade) for saving humanity. An assembly was conducted in the school where Shakun Saluja and Ramandeep delivered their speech. Students were apprised about the history of Battle of Chamkaur in which elder sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh were martyred in combat. Guru Gobind Singh’s younger sons Sahibzada Fateh Singh and Sahibzada Zorawar Singh were immured into a section of city’s wall on the orders of Wazir Khan.