Home / Jalandhar / Matrimonial dispute settled in Lok Adalat

Matrimonial dispute settled in Lok Adalat

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:02 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
As per the directions of National Legal Service Authority as well as orders received from Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority SAS Nagar, (Mohali), District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Priya Sood, a National Lok Adalat was held in Balachaur on Saturday.

A case related to matrimonial dispute titled as Rajwinder Kaur vs Harish Kumar was pending in the court of Principal Judge, Family Court, SBS Nagar was settled. The court of Principal Judge, Family Court, Baljinder Singh Mann and CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, SBS Nagar, Dr Amandeep, counselled the married couple and made efforts to settle the marriage through mediation centre and get a decision with mutual consent. After this, both the parties agreed to live together along with their minor son again.

