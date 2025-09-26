DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Mattress factory gutted in Kapurthala, losses worth lakhs reported

Mattress factory gutted in Kapurthala, losses worth lakhs reported

Short-circuit likely reason

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:22 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
A massive fire destroyed a mattress factory on the Jalandhar road in Kapurthala’s Noorpur Dona village on Thursday morning, destroying goods worth several lakhs of rupees. The blaze, which broke out around 8:25 am, spread rapidly through the facility, reducing stock and infrastructure to ashes.

Officials said the fire brigade was alerted immediately and within a minute, Fire Officer Gurpreet Singh and his team reached the site to launch a rescue operation. Three fire tenders and a crew of 10 personnel have been engaged in battling the flames for nearly two hours in an effort to bring the situation under control.

Though the fire caused extensive material losses, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Firefighters are continuing operations to extinguish the flames and prevent any further damage.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from the factory premises as the operation continued.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though initial suspicion points to a possible short-circuit. While no casualties have been reported so far, the factory owner is estimated to have suffered heavy financial losses.

