Mayor pulls up officials over poor water revenue recovery

The Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, held a crucial review meeting regarding revenue recovery for the Water Supply and Sewerage Department for the financial year 2025–26. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Vaneet Dhir.

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During the session, the Mayor expressed strong dissatisfaction over the failure to meet recovery targets in the previous financial year. Officials were reprimanded and directed to immediately launch an aggressive campaign to achieve the revenue goals set for 2026–27. Strict action against defaulters was ordered, including disconnection of water and sewerage connections through flying squads.

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The Commissioner also instructed that recent orders to regularise unauthorised submersible pumps be implemented with immediate effect. The move aims to bring all illegal water connections in the city under proper regulation. Special teams will be formed to conduct area-wise surveys and inspections to identify and act against violations.

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Emphasizing accountability, the Mayor announced that the performance of recovery staff will be reviewed every 15 days. Employees found lagging behind or showing negligence in their duties will face immediate transfers to other departments.