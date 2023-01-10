Mayor's driver shoots woman, tries to kill self in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 9

Panic gripped Purhiran village on the Phagwara road this evening when Manpreet, alias Money, driver of Hoshiarpur Mayor Surinder Kumar Chhinda, reportedly gunned down a woman with his revolver before attempting to kill himself.

28-year-old died on spot While the 28-year-old Amarpreet Kaur died on the spot, the driver was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment. The victim was unmarried

The accused had reportedly dropped the Mayor at his house adjoining Shimla Pahari on Mall Road saying that he would be back soon after some work

While the 28-year-old Amarpreet Kaur died on the spot, the driver was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment. The victim was unmarried.

Money had reportedly dropped the Mayor at his house adjoining Shimla Pahari on Mall Road saying that he would be back soon after some work. The family members said Amarpreet was at home with her grandmother when the accused came and shot her in the head. They said they had no clue as to why their daughter had been killed.

Model Town SHO Har Prem Singh said the real cause of the incident would be known only after recording the statement of the accused. City DSP Palwinder Singh said, “We have recovered the weapon used in the crime. The police are yet to find out whether it was a licensed revolver.”

#Hoshiarpur #Phagwara