Mazdoor union on indefinite strike over poor hike in wages

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 7

On the call of the Galla Mazdoor Union and various labour organisations of the state, the district unit of the union on Saturday started an indefinite strike in the main grain market of the district. During their protest, workers also vented anger against non-fulfilment of their demands.

The farmers who came to the market with paddy and other crops from different villages of the district had to face a lot of trouble and had to return. In this regard, Chaudhary Hari Ram, president of the Galla Mazdoor Union, and general secretary Raj Kumar, working in the main grain market of the district, said the government had assured them that their wages would be increased by 25 per cent, but the government only increased it by 14 paise per piece.

After this, various organisations related to the state organisation announced to go on strike in the state from October 1 over increase in wages. They had received an assurance from the government that their demands would be accepted by October 5. But sadly, no decision in this regard was taken by the government till October 6. So, the decision to go on strike was taken during a group discussion.

Chaudhary Hari Ram said on the call of the state leaders, they would go on an indefinite strike from October 7. Their strike will continue till the government accepts their demands.

The leaders appealed to the farmers and commission agents for cooperation and said their strike would cause problems to them, but they were are taking the steps out of compulsion. Apart from Bittu Chaudhary, Purna Chaudhary, Anil Chaudhary, Ranjit Chaudhary, officials and members of the organisation were also present on the occasion.

