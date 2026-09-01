MC action on hoardings sparks BJP protest in Jalandhar

Even as Aam Aadmi Party leaders staged a protest against the BJP in the city, the saffron party hit back at the ruling party, alleging that the MC had selectively removed its banners, flags and hoardings outside the venues of its state-level meetings on Tuesday.

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The BJP had installed welcome hoardings and party flags outside Lions Bhawan and a city hotel, where newly appointed Punjab in-charge and MP Satish Poonia was holding meetings with state and district office-bearers. Around noon, while the meetings were still underway, MC teams arrived and began removing the banners and hoardings.

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This angered the BJP leaders. Former MLA Sheetal Angural and other party workers protested against the move, photographed and videographed the action and alleged that the MC was resorting to such an action at the behest of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

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Angural and other BJP leaders then marched towards the MC office raising slogans and going live on social media. They targeted the state government, local AAP leaders and MC Commissioner. They first moved towards the office of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and found that he was not seated in his room.

They then went to the office of Joint Commissioner Dr Sumandeep Kaur and asked her why the MC action was targeted only against the BJP.

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Angural questioned why the action was allegedly confined to BJP material. “AAP hoardings were also installed in the area, but they were not removed. Our banners were put up this morning and would have been removed after the meetings. The action was taken while our programme was still in progress. This is unfair,” he said.

The Joint Commissioner said, "No political party was specifically being targeted by the MC. No such directions have been issued to any of our teams. There are general orders issued to the staff to remove illegal hoardings wherever they find them. Still we will keep a check on the action and the specific complaint that came to us today".