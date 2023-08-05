MC chief launches anti-dengue drive

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 4

The Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Abhijeet Kaplish, on Friday kick-started anti-dengue campaign in the city to spread awareness about vector-borne diseases.

Kaplish went to Abadpura, Ranjeet Avenue, Garha localities and visited many houses to check growth of larvae. Three challans in Ranjeet Nagar and notices were issued by his team in Garha. He urged the residents to inspect their homes regularly for any possible source of stagnant clean water that can lead to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.

“If people spend a few minutes daily to check stagnant water in their houses, they will save themselves and others from dengue,” added the MC Commissioner.

#dengue