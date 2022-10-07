MC Commissioner for action against illegal buildings

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 6

The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation has been receiving flak for not being able to do anything over the mushrooming of illegal building and structures in the city. Everyday, new controversies have been arising over the MC’s inability to make any headway in majority of the projects and failing to curb the malpractices.

Today, MC Commissioner Devinder Singh held a meeting with the building branch employees. As per the information, the commissioner remarked that despite the proliferation of illegal structures in the city, the branch officials were not doing anything. He further told the officials that they had all the rights to take stern action against those involved in such practices and they (officials) could use their discretion and not merely turn to him every time to seek permission.

Officials reportedly showed nine files related to various buildings and colonies being constructed to the commissioner. It was found that five colonies and four buildings were being constructed illegally. After this, the commissioner ordered them to take action against the defaulters on Friday.

It is being said the details of these colonies are being kept private to avoid any political interference. The building branch officials said, “It is a common practice by the colonisers that they approach the leaders and then taking action on these illegal colonies and buildings becomes a huge task.”