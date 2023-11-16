MC Commissioner inspects cleanliness drive in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 15

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal today inspected the cleanliness drive launched by the local civic body. He inspected secondary points, mainly on Hoshiarpur Road, Purana Dak Khana Road, near Bahara Hospital and Mal Godam Road.

The MC Commissioner also inspected the ongoing development works in different areas of the city. He instructed officials of the health branch to pay attention to cleanliness and appealed to residents to support the administration in keeping the city clean. He was accompanied by senior officials of the department. —

#Hoshiarpur #Phagwara