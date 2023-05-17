MC Commissioner, MLA bury the hatchet ahead of CM visit

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 16

Residents of Phagwara, led by MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, recently staged a dharna against MC Commissioner Nayan Jassal for allegedly misbehaving with the MLA. The dharna was lifted when Phagwara SDM Jai Inder Singh and the MC Commissioner arrived on the site to pacify the protesters on the third day of the dharna.

Around a hundred residents and Congress activists had put on black badges while staging a dharna at the local Town Hall before the MC office, demanding legal action against the MC Commissioner for allegedly misbehaving with an elected MLA and using abusive language for him.

The protesters raised slogans against the Punjab Government and the MC Commissioner. The dharna was addressed by Dhaliwal himself. Congress leaders Vinod Vermani, Naresh Bhardwaj, Tulsi Ram Khosla, Ram Murti Bhanoki, were also present. Phagwara MLA Dhaliwal and party activists had planned to hold a dharna again in the afternoon on Wednesday.

MC Commissioner Jassal and officials of the civil administration and the Municipal Corporation arrived at the site of the dharna. Jassal met with MLA Dhaliwal and expressed regret for the episode last Friday. The organisers lifted their dharna at around 2 pm.

It was learnt that Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal was eager to restore normalcy ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit in Jalandhar and Phagwara on Wednesday.