MC Commissioner reviews progress of e-Bus Sewa project in Jalandhar

MC Commissioner Surinder Singh today visited the ongoing e-Bus Sewa project sites at Lamba Pind Chowk and the adjoining Municipal Corporation office area along with representatives of the executing agency and officials concerned to review the progress of work being carried out under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme.

During the visit, the Commissioner reviewed the development of bus depot infrastructure, civil works, electrical installations and other facilities required for the operation of electric buses in the city. He directed the officials and executing agencies to expedite the ongoing works and ensure timely completion while maintaining the standards of quality.

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Under the project, Jalandhar is planned to operate 97 electric buses, comprising 16 standard 12-metre buses and 81 midi 9-metre buses. Two depot sites have been finalised: Lamba Pind Chowk, with a capacity of 55 buses, and the MCJ Central Town Depot near Lal Bahadur Shastri Chowk, with a capacity of 42 buses.

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The estimated cost of civil and electrical infrastructure development at both depots is approximately Rs12.98 crore, including Rs 7.08 crore for civil works and Rs 5.90 crore for electrical works.

As per the progress report, civil works at the Lamba Pind depot have reached approximately 13 per cent, while the MCJ Central Town Depot has recorded around 49 per cent progress. The Commissioner reviewed the status of the works and emphasized the need for close coordination among all departments and executing agencies to address bottlenecks and accelerate implementation.

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He also reviewed the proposed electric bus routes, which cover major areas of Jalandhar, including the Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Bus Stand-LPU, Kishangarh-Lambra, Bidhipur-Jandu Singha, Kartarpur-CT Institute, Wariana-Haveli and Soldier College-Jamsher. The proposed network covers approximately 146 km.

The Commissioner directed the officials concerned to regularly monitor the progress of each component, ensure coordination regarding civil and electrical infrastructure, and take all steps to complete the project within the revised timelines.