MC demolishes illegal building

Jalandhar, March 31

After a week of halt, the MC again started demolition drive today. More than five illegal structures were demolished apart from acting upon illegal colony that was just carved out.

Roads and sewerage pipes of newly carved colony were dismantled by the officials in the morning. This led to argument between a political leader and MC officials who were present on the spot. “We carried out the demolition and have given warning to remaining ones,” an official said.

Notably, with an aim to curb the menace of corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) had arrested Ravi Pankaj Sharma, Assistant Town Planner (ATP), Jalandhar, and two of his accomplices, Kunal Kohli and Arvind Sharma, both private individuals, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh. After this, the demolition drive was stopped.