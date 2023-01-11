MC driver, who had shot woman dead, succumbs to injuries

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, January 10

Having gunned down a woman with a revolver at Purhiran village on Phagwara road on Monday, the accused, Manpreet, alias Money, too, succumbed to his injuries this morning.

Money had shot at himself too after killing 28-year-old Amarpreet Kaur in her house last evening. Working as a driver with the Municipal Corporation on a contract basis, he had gone to her place and shot her in the head, killing her on the spot. He had fired a shot at himself too with his revolver but had survived and was taken to a private hospital for treatment. He had also been booked under Section 302 of the IPC last evening.

Manpreet

Model Town SHO Har Prem Singh said the accused had himself passed away this morning. “We could not even record his statement and hence the reason for the extreme step could not be known,” he said.

While Money was reportedly married, Amanpreet was still unmarried. “She was taking IELTS coaching to join her brother in Canada, said her wailing mother Darshan Kaur. Her father Sukhwinder Singh is an auto driver here.