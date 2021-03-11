MC General House meeting on June 8

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 2

A meeting of the Municipal Corporation General House will held on June 8 at Red Cross Bhawan. The last meeting was held before the elections.

Several agendas will be discussed during the meeting. One of the agendas is to look after animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination drive that is being run in the city. Under the project, stray dogs are administered vaccine and are sterilised.

The agenda reads that this year, 6,800 dogs will be sterilised and for the process, over Rs 95,00,000 will be spent. The tender for the same will be applied soon.

Over 23,000 dogs have already been sterilised in the city until now. Another agenda reads that sewermen, foremen, drivers and sweepers will get new uniform for summers this year. Notably, provision for new uniform always remains on papers but this time, the provision has found mention in the general house meeting agenda.

Another issue of various mohallas that are yet to be approved under the MC, like Guru Nagar Mohalla of Ward Number 26, will also be raised.