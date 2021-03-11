'Jalandhar MC has funds for replacing good-condition tiles, but no money to construct pucca road'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 28

A number of industrialists under the banner of the Chamber of Northern Welfare Societies on Thursday held a protest at Industrial Area here to express their resentment against Municipal Corporation for replacing interlocking tiles with CC flooring on Sodal road and dilly-dallying the construction of pucca road near old post office despite repeated requests.

Kutcha road near old post office in Industrial Area, the construction of which is being demanded by businessmen. Tribune photos: Sarabjit singh

The members of the welfare societies said the interlocking tiles laid alongside the road were in absolutely good condition. They alleged that the tiles have been removed by the MC to either sell it to the contractor in order to earn profits or to reuse it in a new project.

They said the tiles were laid at the cost of Rs 92 lakh in 2016 during the SAD-BJP regime but even after six years there was not a single crack on it and neither the tiles were broken. “It could have been easily used for another five or more years,” they added.

Apart from this, the industrialists also said that despite having made repeated requests to MC officials to start the work on construction of pucca road near the old post office in the area and lay down water supply pipelines there, nothing has been done so far.

President of the Chamber of Northern Welfare Societies, Varinder Mahendru, said the MC officials had last year assured them that the construction of the road would start in two or three months. He said it’s been nine months today and they have sent emails, personally met the officials concerned and even put a complaint to the higher authorities, but to no avail.

Another industrialist and president of Bhartiya Sarvahit Parishad, Rajan Sharda, said on one hand the MC was indulging in unnecessary expenditure by replacing good condition tiles with CC flooring, while on the other they have no funds to construct a pucca road, which is a long-pending demand of the residents.

“Moreover, the interlocking tiles were laid on the roadside and that path was used by the pedestrians, so the claims of MC officials that it was replaced with cement flooring to cater the heavy traffic sounds baseless,” said Sharda, adding that it was sheer wastage of funds and nothing else.

He said they have forwarded a complaint in this regard to the Punjab CM and other higher officials, demanding high-level inquiry and fixing of accountability.