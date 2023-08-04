MC identifies 115 dengue hotspots

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 3

Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish on Thursday ordered an extensive door-to-door survey Friday onwards to keep dengue at bay in the city. A total of 10 cases have been reported in the district so far.

Presiding over a workshop, Kaplish said 115 hotspots were identified by the MC authorities and the Health Department in the city from where dengue cases were being reported every year. He said every gazetted officer would be in the field from 8 am to 10 am with his/her team, adding that the teams would educate residents about the possible breeding sites of Aedes Aegypti and Aedes Albopictus breeds of mosquitoes, besides challaning persons for the presence of larvae in their vicinity.

Kaplish said residents must keep water tanks and containers covered, not allow water to accumulate in and around their houses/establishments and keep a check on water containers, including pots, fridge trays, tyres, desert coolers, etc.

He added that the teams would share pictures and videos related to the survey on the Whatsapp group of the Special Cell. He instructed officers to ensure larvae-free office premises, and warned of strict action against those failing to do so.

The MC Commissioner also directed schools/educational institutions to ensure students wear full-sleeved shirts and trousers to properly cover their hands and legs. District Epidemiologist Dr Adityapaul Singh also gave a detailed presentation on dengue during the workshop.

