Phagwara MC intensifies fogging drive to check spread of diseases

Phagwara, October 16
In order to check the spread of vector-borne diseases in vulnerable areas of the city, the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, has intensified the second phase of its fogging drive in the city.
MC Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal said though the first phase of fogging had been successfully done in all wards of the city, vulnerable areas were being targeted by the MC teams during the second phase. She stressed the move was aimed at preventing the breeding of mosquitoes and ensuring that people didn’t fall prey to the vector-borne diseases.
The MC Commissioner reiterated that every initiative would be taken to provide residents world-class civic amenities in Phagwara.
