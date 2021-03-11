Jalandhar MC issues notices to 3 factory owners in Wariana Complex

Jalandhar, April 27

The town planning wing of the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, has issued notices to the owners of three factories in Wariana Complex alleging that they have covered a part of the government property and have raised construction on it.

Notices have been issued by the Assistant Town Planner on a report submitted by the Building Inspector against MK Forgings, Juneja Factory and Perfect Factory, all falling in Wariana Complex.

The notice copy reads, “You have encroached upon the government property and made it a part of your factory premises by doing construction on it, which is not acceptable. We want to know your side before proceeding against you under relevant sections of Punjab MC Act 1976.” The factory owners have been asked to furnish the records of ownership of factory land, approved construction plans and other necessary documents. The owners have been warned that they could face action if they would not furnish required documents to the MC office in three days.