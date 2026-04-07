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Home / Jalandhar / MC Jalandhar recovers Rs 87 lakh in water and sewer dues from railway station

MC Jalandhar recovers Rs 87 lakh in water and sewer dues from railway station

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to all citizens to deposit their pending water and sewerage bills on time to avoid strict action

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:17 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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In a significant recovery drive at the Jalandhar Railway Station, the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation recovered sewerage and water charges amounting to Rs 87 lakh.

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The action was carried out under the directions of Mayor Vineet Dhir, Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, and Joint Commissioner Dr Sumandeep Kaur. The drive was supervised by Estate Officer-cum-Chief Tax Collector Ashwani Gill and Superintendent (Water Rates) Harpreet Walia.

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The operation in Zone No. 5 was executed by inspectors Yogesh Sharma, Harjeet Bobby, Sanjeev Mudgil, Parminder Singh, Sunny Nahar and others.

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The Municipal Corporation has appealed to all citizens to deposit their pending water and sewerage bills on time to avoid strict action.

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