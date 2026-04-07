MC Jalandhar recovers Rs 87 lakh in water and sewer dues from railway station

In a significant recovery drive at the Jalandhar Railway Station, the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation recovered sewerage and water charges amounting to Rs 87 lakh.

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The action was carried out under the directions of Mayor Vineet Dhir, Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, and Joint Commissioner Dr Sumandeep Kaur. The drive was supervised by Estate Officer-cum-Chief Tax Collector Ashwani Gill and Superintendent (Water Rates) Harpreet Walia.

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The operation in Zone No. 5 was executed by inspectors Yogesh Sharma, Harjeet Bobby, Sanjeev Mudgil, Parminder Singh, Sunny Nahar and others.

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The Municipal Corporation has appealed to all citizens to deposit their pending water and sewerage bills on time to avoid strict action.