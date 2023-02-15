MC kicks off cleanliness drive

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 14

With the goal of ensuring proper cleanliness on the city roads, the Municipal Corporation on Tuesday started a special drive by deputing four teams with necessary equipment to clean roads, footpaths, pavements and lifting the garbage on the roads.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish said the cleanliness initiative started from the PAP Chowk to BSF Chowk, the BSF Chowk to the Mahavir Marg, the Football Chowk to the Nakodar Chowk and the old jail road to the Workshop Chowk. The cleaning teams deputed for the purpose lifted garbage dumped on roadsides, cleared heaps of litter and brushed aside the dusty material.

The Commissioner said the drive would continue in the days to come as the teams had already been directed to clean the city roads. The exercise is being carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shri Krishan.

Kaplish also urged the city residents to join hands with the Municipal Corporation to make Jalandhar clean, green & pollution-free. He said people could also send e-mails to the Municipal Corporation at [email protected] to highlight civic issues.