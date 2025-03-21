MC levels uneven manhole cover on Ladowali Road

After 'Jalandhar Tribune' highlighted the risk posed by an unevenly covered manhole on Ladowali Road, the Municipal Corporation (MC) swung into action and resolved the issue.

The report, published in these columns on Wednesday, brought the attention to the danger the uncovered and unevenly covered manhole posed to commuters and the recent accidents that took place, prompted a swift response from the civic body on Thursday morning.

A team from the MC, including the Junior Engineer and sewer maintenance staff, spent nearly half a day addressing the issue. The team not only cleaned the blocked sewer but also properly placed the manhole cover and cemented the surrounding elevated area to ensure the problem did not recur.

Officials acknowledged the urgency of the matter and said necessary action had been taken to eliminate the potential threat to commuters.

Meanwhile, the cleaning and repair work has come as a major relief for daily commuters and local vendors, who had been struggling with the issue for a long time.

Kamal Kumar, a local resident, appreciated the prompt action. "This was a serious accident risk, especially at night. Now, with the cover properly placed, we feel much safer," he said.

Mahesh Singh, a street vendor, also welcomed the move. "People on foot, cyclists and even two-wheelers were at risk because of the uneven surface. We had been complaining about it for a long time. Thankfully, the authorities took note after the news report and we expect similar action will be taken at other spots too," he said.

"Commuters on Ladowali Road had raised concerns over the uneven and open manholes, which posed a threat to both pedestrians and motorists. With the civic body finally addressing the issue, we hope that similar hazards across the city will be dealt with promptly to prevent mishaps", said Dinesh Kumar, an employee working in a private office on Ladowali road.