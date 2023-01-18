MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

Jalandhar, January 17

Finally, the Municipal Corporation has released a proper agenda for the meeting scheduled on Wednesday over the LED project, which has been in the controversy for the past several months. Observers are skeptical whether the meeting would happen as several meetings in the past were postponed for one reason or the other.

A meeting was supposed to be held on January 12, but it was postponed. In June and July last year, the meetings were postponed several times, raising eyebrows if there was any “pressure” to avoid the discussion on the controversial issue.

The agenda that has been released today reads that the company has installed as many as 73,355 LED lights. “The company has been asked to mark numbers on poles where the lights have been installed so that it gets cleared if these many lights have been installed or not,” the agenda reads. It further states that the pole marking has started.

Recently, a detailed list of the number of LEDs installed in each ward was released by an official looking after the Smart City project and it was claimed that more than 72,000 lights had already been installed in 80 wards. The ward-wise details were also mentioned. But the moment the list was released, councillors believed something fishy in it.

The issue was first raised by councillor Rohan Sehgal around four years ago. Under the LED project, as many as 65,000 sodium lamps of streetlights were to be replaced with LEDs. The Congress councillor of Ward No. 26 then alleged that the company had been installing substandard lights at double the rates as compared to the lights installed in Ludhiana.