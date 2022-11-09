Jalandhar MC notice to company for 'casual work' on ICCC project

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, November 8
Days after he joined as MC Commissioner, Abhijeet Kaplish has been holding review meetings with every department and taking stock of each and every project.
Officials study Chandigarh model
- An MC team from Jalandhar visited Chandigarh on Saturday to see what work has been done on the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) project over there
- Also, the team has got in touch with the consultant from the Government of India and the Police Commissioner for professional inputs on various points
The MC Commissioner has sent show-cause notices for different lapses to the company looking after the work related to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). “The company did not do the work professionally. It needed a serious approach,” said Kaplish, who has strictly taken up the matter after going through each and every document personally.
A team from Jalandhar also visited Chandigarh on Saturday to see what work has been done on ICCC project over there. Also, the Jalandhar team has got in touch with the consultant from the Government of India to guide them on the project. The commissioner has also contacted the Police Commissioner for professional inputs on various points related to the project.
Rs 78-crore ICCC project includes setting up of 1,200 high resolution CCTV cameras at 188 different locations in the city to facilitate surveillance, intelligence traffic management system with red light violation detection and automatic number plate recognition. Besides, the centre would ensure automatic traffic count and classification, speed violation detection, adaptive traffic control, public address, variable message display boards, emergency call box with panic button, air quality sensors, etc. In addition, integration of existing e-Governance Application (M-Seva) would be undertaken at the ICCC.
Until now, 32 surveillance cameras have been installed at 10 prime locations of the city along with installation of a public address system at the Model Town Intersection.
