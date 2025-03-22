DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / MC office to remain open on weekends for tax collection

MC office to remain open on weekends for tax collection

The Punjab Government has fixed the last date for depositing property tax for the financial year 2024-25 as March 31 in view of which special camps are being organised for tax collection at the MC office for the convenience of...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab Government has fixed the last date for depositing property tax for the financial year 2024-25 as March 31 in view of which special camps are being organised for tax collection at the MC office for the convenience of residents of Phagwara.

This was stated by Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta in a press release issued here on Friday.

She said the office of the property/house tax branch at the MC complex will remain open as usual (including Saturday and Sunday) till March 31. Dr Gupta appealed to the residents of Phagwara to deposit their property tax by March 31 and make their contribution to the development of the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper