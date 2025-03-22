MC office to remain open on weekends for tax collection

The Punjab Government has fixed the last date for depositing property tax for the financial year 2024-25 as March 31 in view of which special camps are being organised for tax collection at the MC office for the convenience of residents of Phagwara.

This was stated by Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta in a press release issued here on Friday.

She said the office of the property/house tax branch at the MC complex will remain open as usual (including Saturday and Sunday) till March 31. Dr Gupta appealed to the residents of Phagwara to deposit their property tax by March 31 and make their contribution to the development of the city.