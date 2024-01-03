MC officials asked to identify defaulters, act against them

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 2

Municipal Corporation(MC) Zonal Commissioner Vikrant Verma today held a meeting with officials of the Water Supply Department and ordered them to ensure that they meet the target of Rs 18 crore recovery in the current financial year.

Targets of the staff members have been fixed to ensure the recovery is made on time. They have been asked to make a list of 10 biggest defaulter from every area. “Make a proper list in two days and then serve them notices, and further action should be taken,” the Zonal Commissioner ordered.

Apart from that, the officials have been asked to complete the process of meter reading at the earliest so that the recovery can be done fast. “We will find illegal connections and then act accordingly,” said an official.

Right now, the Municipal Corporation is on a target to complete recovery in every wing in the current financial year. The property tax wing had already recovered Rs 41 crore and the target is Rs 45 crore which the wing officials are hopeful that they would definitely achieve.