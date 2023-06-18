MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, June 17

The public park near the Chogitti bypass in Guru Nanakpura has fallen into a state of neglect, causing significant inconvenience to local residents. Despite numerous complaints and requests regarding the park’s poor condition, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to address the issue, according to residents.

The park, once a place of leisure and recreation, now exhibits damaged benches and footpaths. Poor maintenance has resulted in wild growth, exposed electrical boxes, hanging wires, uncovered manholes, scattered scrap and garbage.

In addition, the lack of streetlights and functional swings has added to residents’ dissatisfaction. Half of the installed swings lie broken, while the remaining swings gather dust at a nearby cremation ground, never having been installed.

Will bring it back to life I will personally visit the park along with officials concerned to assess the situation and take necessary actions to rectify the issues. We will resolve the problems faced by residents and restore the park to its former state. Abhijeet Kaplish, MC Commissioner

Residents express their disappointment over the damaged main gate and grill, which pose safety risks. Kamal Sharma, a resident, lamented the presence of exposed electrical wires in the park, endangering the well-being of residents. “Despite our repeated complaints to the MC, no action has been taken to repair them,” he added.

Sharma further criticized the MC for turning a blind eye to residents’ concerns, highlighting the violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines regarding the burning of dry leaves, tyres and garbage by slum residents on a daily basis. “The toxic smoke emitted from these practices poses a health hazard to visitors and people living nearby,” he said.

Playing equipment gather dust at a nearby ground.

He also expressed disappointment with the response from AAP MLAs and ministers, who claim that the MC is not yet to come under their power. “The local body minister is appointed by the government and it is only responsible for the allocation of funds, then how come they can’t ask MC officials to ensure proper maintenance of parks”, he added.

Another resident, Prachi Shukla, emphasised the park’s previous role as a recreational space for residents and children. However, neglect from the MC has resulted in its current dilapidated condition. Shukla pointed out that nearby meat shop owners exacerbate the problem by disposing of waste behind the park, making it difficult for residents to walk or sit in the area.

“We residents have made repeated requests to slum residents living near the park to refrain from burning garbage within its premises, but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears”, she said while expressing frustration at the government’s swift action against farmers burning stubble, while no measures are taken against those openly burning garbage.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish, said he would personally visit the park accompanied by the concerned officials to assess the situation and take necessary actions to rectify the issues. He assured to resolve the problems faced by residents and restore the park to its former state.