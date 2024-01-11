MC officials told to release outsourced staff salary

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 10

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditya Uppal today held a meeting with officials of the streetlights wing and asked them to ensure payment of outsourced employees who had not been doing maintenance work because of non-payment of their dues.

Officials said on daily basis, several complaints regarding non-functional streetlights were received by the municipal corporation (MC).

According to official figures, there are around 80,000 streetlights in the city. The MC Commissioner said officials of the streetlight wing had been asked to ensure early redressal of complaints and enhance response mechanism.

Former Ward No. 78 councillor Jagdish Samrai recently handed over a memorandum to senior officials of the MC which highlighted several dark spots existing in the area where no streetlights had been installed.

The memorandum was addressed to the MC Commissioner. Samrai said this was the 11th memorandum that he had submitted with the same request. Samrai mentioned exact 10 dates when he sent memorandums and letters to officials with a request letter being sent on December 5 last year.

“I never got any solution or any answer to my queries. There are several mohallas in my ward where there are no lights. How can one live amidst such circumstances? Don’t we have a right to all such amenities,” he had asked.

“New Ratan Nagar, Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar, New Amar Nagar, New Guru Nanak Nagar, Baba Kahan Dass Nagar and Shiv Nagar are among several other colonies where most streetlights are either not working or have not been installed,” the former Congress councillor alleged. “Around 35 streetlights have been lying defunct. Whenever we call those responsible for maintenance, they tell us that they have not received their salaries,” rued Samrai.