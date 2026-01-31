DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / MC opens renovated Guru Ravidas Chowk in Jalandhar

MC opens renovated Guru Ravidas Chowk in Jalandhar

Constructed at a cost of Rs 18 lakh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:42 AM Jan 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A newly renovated Sri Guru Ravidas Chowk opened by minister Mohinder Bhagat, Mayor Vaneet Dhir and other AAP leaders in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh
Advertisement

Two days ahead of Guru Ravidas jayanti, the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, on Friday inaugurated a newly renovated Guru Ravidas Chowk.

Advertisement

Two golden rings have been put up with 'Har' symbol at the centre. On the outer ring, the words 'Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji Chowk' have been inscribed in Punjabi. On the outer side of 'Har' symbol, lines from the aarti ' Naam tere ki jot lagai, bhayo ujeyaro bhavan saglare' have been embossed.

Advertisement

The chowk was inaugurated by minister Mohinder Bhagat, while Mayor Vaneet Dhir, AAP Jalandhar Cantt halqa in-charge Rajwinder Thiara and other leaders were present. The MC has spent nearly Rs 18 lakh on the work which has been done through city-based Pragati designers. The inauguration was done just a day ahead of shobha yatra of Guru Ravidas jayanti to be taken out through the city on Saturday. All schools and colleges have been closed tomorrow.

Advertisement

This Monday, the MC got renovated another intersection. A huge symbolic structure of the Constitution with Preamble written on it in mild steel material was put up at the BMC Chowk on the occasion of Republic Day.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts