MC opens renovated Guru Ravidas Chowk in Jalandhar

Two days ahead of Guru Ravidas jayanti, the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, on Friday inaugurated a newly renovated Guru Ravidas Chowk.

Two golden rings have been put up with 'Har' symbol at the centre. On the outer ring, the words 'Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji Chowk' have been inscribed in Punjabi. On the outer side of 'Har' symbol, lines from the aarti ' Naam tere ki jot lagai, bhayo ujeyaro bhavan saglare' have been embossed.

The chowk was inaugurated by minister Mohinder Bhagat, while Mayor Vaneet Dhir, AAP Jalandhar Cantt halqa in-charge Rajwinder Thiara and other leaders were present. The MC has spent nearly Rs 18 lakh on the work which has been done through city-based Pragati designers. The inauguration was done just a day ahead of shobha yatra of Guru Ravidas jayanti to be taken out through the city on Saturday. All schools and colleges have been closed tomorrow.

This Monday, the MC got renovated another intersection. A huge symbolic structure of the Constitution with Preamble written on it in mild steel material was put up at the BMC Chowk on the occasion of Republic Day.