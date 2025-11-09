DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / MC Phagwara launches ‘Yellow Line Project’ to curb encroachments

MC Phagwara launches ‘Yellow Line Project’ to curb encroachments

Project is a crucial initiative to maintain discipline in public spaces and safeguard government property

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 12:51 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation (MC) Phagwara has launched the ‘Yellow Line Project’, a firm and proactive initiative aimed at ensuring orderly urban development, traffic discipline and the prevention of illegal encroachments on public land and roads.

Advertisement

Dr Akshita Gupta (IAS), Commissioner, MC Phagwara, said the project marks a strict enforcement phase in the city’s urban management plan. “The Yellow Line Project is a crucial initiative to maintain discipline in public spaces and safeguard government property. All residents, shopkeepers and business establishments are strictly directed to remain within their property limits and not cross the yellow demarcation lines. Any illegal encroachment beyond this boundary will be removed without notice. The project will ensure Phagwara remains clean, organised and safe for all,” she stated.

Advertisement

Mayor Rampal Uppal emphasised the shared civic duty of residents, saying, “This initiative is not just about marking boundaries—it reflects our collective responsibility toward a disciplined and progressive Phagwara. Citizens must cooperate fully and ensure complete compliance with the yellow markings. Together, we can set a benchmark in lawful urban management.”

Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to all residents to strictly follow the yellow line boundaries, avoid any form of encroachment and extend full support to the drive. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against violations to ensure that public pathways and spaces remain accessible, safe and encroachment-free.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts