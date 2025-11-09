MC Phagwara launches ‘Yellow Line Project’ to curb encroachments

The Municipal Corporation (MC) Phagwara has launched the ‘Yellow Line Project’, a firm and proactive initiative aimed at ensuring orderly urban development, traffic discipline and the prevention of illegal encroachments on public land and roads.

Dr Akshita Gupta (IAS), Commissioner, MC Phagwara, said the project marks a strict enforcement phase in the city’s urban management plan. “The Yellow Line Project is a crucial initiative to maintain discipline in public spaces and safeguard government property. All residents, shopkeepers and business establishments are strictly directed to remain within their property limits and not cross the yellow demarcation lines. Any illegal encroachment beyond this boundary will be removed without notice. The project will ensure Phagwara remains clean, organised and safe for all,” she stated.

Mayor Rampal Uppal emphasised the shared civic duty of residents, saying, “This initiative is not just about marking boundaries—it reflects our collective responsibility toward a disciplined and progressive Phagwara. Citizens must cooperate fully and ensure complete compliance with the yellow markings. Together, we can set a benchmark in lawful urban management.”

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to all residents to strictly follow the yellow line boundaries, avoid any form of encroachment and extend full support to the drive. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against violations to ensure that public pathways and spaces remain accessible, safe and encroachment-free.