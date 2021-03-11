MC poll: Delimitation of wards to start soon

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 6

The Director, Local Bodies Department, Punjab, has sent a notification to start delimitation process which indicates that the number of wards in Jalandhar will now increase. At present, there are 80 wards in the city.

The decision has been taken ahead of the elections that are scheduled to be held by year end. However, the date has not been announced yet. But, preparations have begun and it seems that the final date will also be released soon.

Challenge for parties With the delimitation of wards, now the AAP, Congress and BJP will have to finalise new faces who could compete and win in newly formed wards

Sources said it would be a difficult task for the AAP to find more than 80 faces from the wards to win the MC elections and it is going to be very tough for Congress leaders to ensure their win this time like last year

It is generally said that the government that wins the state elections tends to win local bodies elections too

Special training is being imparted by head office staff to the employees here at the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation to carry out a survey by going to every household and take information on total population in the city.

It is also mentioned in the notification that while gathering information of the population blockwise, number from SC and OBC categories should also be mentioned.

The whole process will be carried out according to the delimitation of wards of Municipal Corporation Order, 1995. While filling out the total number of population in the city, black pen will be used, whereas SC and OBC will be written in red and green pen, respectively, as per the notification letter.

Notably, in 2017 also, delimitation was done and the number of wards were increased from 65 to 80. And around 15 villages from MC Cantonment in Municipal Corporation limits were increased.

According to unconfirmed reports, the number of wards may go up to 90 this time. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma informed that the first schedule of the training was already completed.