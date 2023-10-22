MC polls: Few takers for Congress ticket

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 21

Even as it was the fourth day of filing applications for seeking ticket to contest the forthcoming Municipal Corporation elections, only five applicants have so far filed a claim at the Congress Bhawan here till Saturday.

Only 5 applicants so far Amandeep Kaur from Ward No. 41 was the solo applicant till Friday. On Saturday, four more applicants expressed desire to contest the elections on the party ticket. The last day to apply for tickets is October 25.

The last day to apply for tickets is October 25. So far, only 85 forms have been taken by prospective applicants. The Congress has increased the application fee 10 times from that being levied five years ago. It stands at Rs 10,000 for an applicant from a general ward against 1,000 in 2018 and Rs 5,000 from an SC ward against Rs 500 that was charged five years ago.

There are 85 wards as per the new delimitation plan of the AAP government with an increase of five wards, including four from Jalandhar Cantonment and one from Jalandhar Central.

Though the number of applicants is set to increase in the next five days, the party is set to face difficulty in fielding new candidates as 30 councillors or ward in-charges have shifted to other parties, primarily ruling AAP. The Congress won in 65 out of 80 wards in the 2018 MC polls.

District Congress Committee (Urban) president Rajinder Beri said: “It is just the start of the process. We are expecting the number of applicants to increase daily now”.

