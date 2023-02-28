MC razes building

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 27

A 14-marla under-construction commercial building was demolished by the Municipal Corporation team in the Partap Bagh area in Jalandhar. The demolition was carried out for three hours. MC

officials said the illegal construction was under way in violation of the Partap Bagh Trust Scheme.

“Also the man failed to provide papers and prove his ownership on two plots (7 marla each). We had sent him notices before, but he couldn’t provide satisfactory response,” the official said.