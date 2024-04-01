MC recovers Rs 44.50 cr property tax this fiscal

Jalandhar, March 31
The property tax wing has managed to recover Rs 44.50 crore in this financial year against a target of Rs 45.30 crore. Today, the wing recovered Rs 50 lakh despite it being Sunday, a holiday. This year, house tax worth Rs 2.37 crore was also recovered.
“We made a total recovery of Rs 46.87 crore, including property tax and house tax. We didn’t expect such response on a Sunday from the public. But it was good to recover this much amount on the last day of the financial year, that too despite this being an election season,” said Bhupinder Singh, Superintendent.
The department had been asking people to deposit the tax under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. The scheme was implemented to provide a major relief to defaulters who are otherwise supposed to pay 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest on the outstanding principal amount of all previous fiscal years.
Under the procedure for taking action against defaulters, inspectors of the property tax wing visit different areas to recover the tax. Defaulters who have not paid the tax are served a notice under Section 112 of the Municipal Corporation Act. They have to file a reply within three days, failing which another notice of sealing the property is served.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim
BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...
'Hard data on BJP’s corruption now available': Congress targets PM Modi over his remarks on electoral bond issue
Recently, Supreme Court rejected the Electoral Bond Scheme a...
China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh
Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs releases 4th list of stand...
INDIA bloc's 5 demands to Election Commission for ‘level playing field’
Priyanka reads out the demands of India bloc at 'Save Democr...