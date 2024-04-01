MC recovers Rs 44.50 cr property tax this fiscal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 31

The property tax wing has managed to recover Rs 44.50 crore in this financial year against a target of Rs 45.30 crore. Today, the wing recovered Rs 50 lakh despite it being Sunday, a holiday. This year, house tax worth Rs 2.37 crore was also recovered.

“We made a total recovery of Rs 46.87 crore, including property tax and house tax. We didn’t expect such response on a Sunday from the public. But it was good to recover this much amount on the last day of the financial year, that too despite this being an election season,” said Bhupinder Singh, Superintendent.

The department had been asking people to deposit the tax under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. The scheme was implemented to provide a major relief to defaulters who are otherwise supposed to pay 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest on the outstanding principal amount of all previous fiscal years.

Under the procedure for taking action against defaulters, inspectors of the property tax wing visit different areas to recover the tax. Defaulters who have not paid the tax are served a notice under Section 112 of the Municipal Corporation Act. They have to file a reply within three days, failing which another notice of sealing the property is served.

