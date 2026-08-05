MC staff call off indefinite strike after govt assurances

The indefinite strike launched by the Safai Karamchari Union and Municipal Corporation Employees Union, Phagwara, was called off on Tuesday following assurances from the Punjab Government regarding the regularisation of contractual employees and consideration of other pending demands.

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Led by union president Yogesh Kumar, members of both unions assembled at the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Phagwara Randeep Singh Heer and submitted a memorandum seeking the early implementation of the assurances given by the state government. The protest, which had commenced on July 27 officially ended at around 12.30 pm today.

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Addressing the media, Yogesh Kumar said that a meeting held in Chandigarh on August 3 with Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, attended by representatives of Safai Karamchari unions from across the state, resulted in the acceptance of the unions’ principal demand for the regularisation of contractual employees working in Municipal Corporations. He added that the minister also assured the unions that their remaining demands would be addressed.

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Considering these assurances, the unions unanimously decided to withdraw their indefinite agitation. In the memorandum submitted to the ADC, the union leaders urged the state government to take prompt and concrete action to fulfil the commitments made during the Chandigarh meeting. Following the submission of the memorandum, the protesters peacefully dispersed, formally bringing the nine-day indefinite strike to an end.