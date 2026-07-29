MC staff strike enters Day 2, protest march held in Phagwara

The indefinite strike by employees of the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, entered its second day on Tuesday as municipal workers, along with activists of the Bhagwan Valmiki Action Committee, intensified their protest by taking out a march through the city.

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The protesters assembled at the Municipal Corporation office under the leadership of committee president Dharamveer Sethi before commencing the protest march. The procession passed through Gol Chowk, Flower Chowk, Chatkaiyan Chowk, Sarafan Bazar and Dr BR Ambedkar Park, before concluding at the Municipal Corporation office, where the employees resumed their sit-in protest.

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Addressing the media, Dharamveer Sethi said the employees were not satisfied with the Punjab Government’s decision to increase the salaries of safai karamcharis. Instead, he demanded the immediate termination of the DSP and SHO of Barnala, alleging their involvement in the incident that sparked the agitation.

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Sethi further asserted that the employees would continue their strike until the government accepted their key demands, including the regularisation of contractual employees, along with other pending issues. He reiterated that the ongoing agitation would not be withdrawn unless concrete action was taken by the state government.

Following the protest march, the demonstrators returned to the Municipal Corporation premises, where they continued their indefinite strike, vowing to intensify their agitation if their demands remained unaddressed.