MC takes action against illegal construction

Jalandhar, March 21
The Municipal Corporation’s building branch today took action against Deck 5 restaurant at Empire Hotel for not following construction laws.
As per the information, a bar was being run from the hotel’s fourth floor that was constructed in violation of norms, officials said. The hotel was sealed and a notice was pasted on its wall.
“This property has been sealed by the Municipal Corporation,” the notice read.
It was informed that similar action against the property was taken four two years ago also. After which the owner had said that the excess construction would be demolished. “But, in all these years, they did not demolish the illegally constructed portion,” said a MC official.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...