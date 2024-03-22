MC takes action against illegal construction

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 21

The Municipal Corporation’s building branch today took action against Deck 5 restaurant at Empire Hotel for not following construction laws.

As per the information, a bar was being run from the hotel’s fourth floor that was constructed in violation of norms, officials said. The hotel was sealed and a notice was pasted on its wall.

“This property has been sealed by the Municipal Corporation,” the notice read.

It was informed that similar action against the property was taken four two years ago also. After which the owner had said that the excess construction would be demolished. “But, in all these years, they did not demolish the illegally constructed portion,” said a MC official.

