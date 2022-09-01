MC to act against illegal hoardings in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 31

Municipal Commissioner Phagwara Nayan Jassal today visited city’s main markets to check unauthorised advertisement on shops, roads, trees and flex banners on public property.She asked the advertisement branch officials to take stern action against the persons responsible for unauthorised hoardings.

The officials informed that 85 notices had been issued in the month of August to remove the illegal advertisements and requested all residents not to paste any posters and banner on government property like roadsides, flyovers, buildings, streetlight poles, etc.

She asked the shopkeepers to follow advertisement laws and not put large hoardings more than prescribed size in front of their shops or commercial buildings without MC permission.The department will enfornce the ban strictly and violators will be penalised, she said.

