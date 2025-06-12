MC to deploy static waste compactors in Jalandhar

In a step toward improving waste management and sanitation, the Municipal Corporation will install stationary compactors in several areas across the city. The move is aimed at streamlining garbage collection, reducing overflow at dump sites, and curbing foul odour and health hazards caused by open waste.

According to officials, the compactors will be deployed at key garbage dump locations that currently face high volumes of daily waste accumulation. These machines will compress the garbage on-site, making it easier to transport and significantly reducing the frequency of manual waste handling.

In addition to compactors, the corporation also confirmed that the existing open garbage dumps will be covered and enclosed, preventing litter from spreading and minimising the presence of stray animals and insects.

Mayor Vaneet Dhir, while talking to The Tribune, said, “This is part of our broader effort to modernise the city's waste management system."

"Stationary compactors will not only help keep the surroundings clean, but also reduce the burden on sanitation workforce," the officials said.

With this, the MC is hopeful that it will lead to a cleaner and more hygienic environment. However, the time will tell whether it will be implemented properly or not.

When Vaneet Dhir took over as the Mayor of the city in January, he highlighted the issue of garbage and made a statement that the city was lagging behind and what was more painful was that residents were not getting even basic facilities.

Since then garbage menace doesn't seem to be ending and at every nook and corner of the city, garbage dumps are seen.

Noticing that sanitation is a huge problem in the city, 16 new grab machines will be bought by the MC, the Mayor had earlier explained.