MC's licensing branch recovers Rs 1 cr

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

The MC has claimed that for the first time the licensing branch has recovered Rs 1 crore in current financial year 2022-23. Notably, to improve the working in the licensing branch the work was handed over to new employees by the Municipal Corporation Commissioner recently. According to reports, some anomalies were found in the branch. Around 15 days ago, the Commissioner had ordered an inquiry into the working of the branch. The Commissioner had said that the total budget of the branch was Rs 90 lakh for the financial year 2022-23, but the branch has managed to collect Rs 87 lakh. So, the inquiry was marked to check how much tax was collected and was any effort made by the branch.

There are about 40,000 GST number holders in the city and these holders are mandated to give license fee. ‘This means that even at minimum rates, the collected tax should be close to Rs 5.5 crore. Hence, the branch is directed to hold camps every 3rd working day and make sure that proper collection of tax is done,’ the orders by the Commissioner had read.

Now, the industrial units will be served notices by the MC to recover license fee. According to the initial inquiry report, it has come to the notice that the license branch was allegedly only renewing old licenses, no new licenses were ever issued.