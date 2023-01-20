Medical camp in Central Jail

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 19

A medical camp was today organised at Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, under the leadership of CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority Aparajita Joshi.

During the camp, a medical team of Civil Hospital — comprising Dr Kamlesh, Dr Deepak, Dr Sahil, Dr Jasdeep Kaur, Dr Santokh and Dr Balkar Singh — conducted a free check-up of 290 convicts and prisoners in the jail and provided them free medicines. They were checked for fever, cough, cold and ENT, chest and other diseases. CJM Aparajita Joshi thanked the team of doctors. Jail Superintendent Anurag Kumar Yadav, Deputy Superintendent Amritpal and others were present on this occasion.