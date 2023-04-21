Media carnival held on GNDU Regional Campus

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 20

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU Regional Campus, Ladhewali, organised a media carnival on its premises here on Wednesday. Students from 15 colleges participated in various events like mock press conference, poetical recitation, RJ hunt, report writing, caption writing and dance.

The judges for the events were the alumni of the department. Dr Jyoteesh Malhotra, associate dean of the campus, appreciated the students for their performances. He also encouraged the students to keep up with such spirit in future endeavours.

Dr Namarta Joshi, head of the department, said such stages provide an opportunity to the young artists to come together and showcase their flair and help them enhance their abilities to face the professional challenges as well.

Other faculty members including Dr Charan Kamal Walia, Sukriti and Savita were also present on the occasion.

Results: In poetical recitation, first prize was bagged by Kreetina Rai of ApeeJay College and second by Sawangeet Kaur of MGN College. In caption writing, Gopi of GNDU College, Ladowali stood first, and Simran Bawa of ApeeJay College bagged the second prize, in the report writing event, Agam Garg of KMV College was declared first, and Ranchana Kumari of MGN College got the second prize. In dance, Hitin and Palak of Apeejay College got the first prize and Kritika of KMV got second prize, in mock press conference, Rajveer and Chahat of Lyallpur Khalsa College were declared first, and Dimple and Geeta of IKG, Punjab Technical University, got the second prize. In the RJ hunt, Kartik of Lyallpur Khalsa College bagged the first prize, while Mamta of MGN College got second prize.