Medical camp for elderly held under ‘sadde buzurg, sada maan’ campaign

A medical check-up camp was organised at Civil Hospital, Dasuya, under the ‘sadde buzurg, sada maan’ campaign, following the directions of the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development. As many as 120 elderly persons underwent health check-ups and received medical advice.

District Social Security Officer Naresh Kumar briefed the participants on welfare initiatives being undertaken for senior citizens. A health department team, led by Dr Manmohan Singh, SMO, Civil Hospital, Dasuya, conducted the examinations. Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Dasuya Ravinder Kaur highlighted the importance of care, dignity and welfare of the elderly. The camp aimed to improve access to healthcare and promote better health among senior citizens.

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