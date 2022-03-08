Medical camp for women cops in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 7

To mark International Women’s Day, the Nawanshahr police on Monday organised a special medical camp for its women staff in the district.

While inaugurating the camp, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said a team of three specialist doctors conducted the screening of the female staff. She said all normal blood, BP tests besides consultation over gynae problems, all types of cancers’ tests particularly breast cancer were also carried out during the camp.

The SSP said women police personnel use to have hectic schedules and work tirelessly for the welfare of society and they usually neglect their health while taking care of others. She added that it is essential for them to combat stress during the duties and must do exercise, yoga daily to stay fit.

The SSP said a short film for the awareness on procedure to be followed while dealing with the victims of sexual assault cases was also shown to the cops.

Later, a sensitisation meeting for the male staff was also held in which they were educated about their behaviour and attitude towards their female counterparts and complaints of women.

Prominent among present on the occasion included SP (H) Manvinderbir Singh, SP (PBI) Iqbal Singh, ASP Jasroop Kaur Bathh (Under Trainee) and DSP (Special Branch) Lakhvir Singh and DSP (H) Jang Bahadur.